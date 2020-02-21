Chipotle is celebrating an iconic moment in American history the best way they know how - with free food!

Customers who wear a hockey jersey to any Chipotle will get a buy-one-get-one free deal on their bowls and burritos.

This is in honor of Hockey Week Across America and the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," when the United States hockey team beat the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

The United States shocked the world when they beat the four-time defending gold champions, and the Miracle on Ice is one of the most well-known sporting events in U.S. history.

The deal is good for in-restaurant dining only.