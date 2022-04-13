Celebrate Ohio Native Plant Month with annual Backyard Conservation and Native Plant Sale

It's the fourth year that April is designated as Ohio Native Plant Month. The Lucas Soil & Water Conservation District is inviting the community to participate.

MAUMEE, Ohio —

The Lucas Soil & Water Conservation District is celebrating April as Ohio Native Plant Month by offering its annual Backyard Conservation and Native Plant Sale.

Community members are invited to order native plants and other conservation items now through May 6. Orders will be ready for pick-up on May 13, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Lucas County Fairgrounds,1406 Key St., Maumee.

Whether a Lucas County resident or not, everyone is welcome to place an order.

At pick-up, Lucas SWCD staff will be there to greet customers and provide technical information on conservation projects as well as answer questions.

Items for sale include native perennial flowers, grasses, shrubs and trees; as well as rain barrels, compost bins, bird and bat houses, tree shelters, raised garden beds and much more.

Attendees can take home informational materials free of charge about topics such as creating a wildlife-friendly backyard habitat, composting, pollinators and proper tree-planting/maintenance.

Ohio has approximately 1,800 native plants. These native trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses are vital to all wildlife —including humans.

Some benefits include providing food for birds and insects, many of which are pollinators; filtering contaminants from stormwater runoff and holding soil in place with long roots; and requiring less water to stay viable, which is a cost-saving and conserves water.

Click here for more information on Ohio Native Plant Month.

To place an order, visit http://lswcd-natives.square.site.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the office at 419-893-1966 or visit www.LucasSWCD.org/bycdsale