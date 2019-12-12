TOLEDO, Ohio — Let's be honest - midnight is just a little too late for the kids who want to ring in the new year.

They don't have to be left out of the fun; just let the countdown to 2020 begin a little early at the Toledo Zoo!

The Zoo is once again putting on Noon Year's Eve, a family-friendly event that provides all the fun activities of a New Year celebration in the daylight hours.

The theme is focusing on making 2020 a greener new year.

The whole family can enjoy the rising of the Zoo's re-designed recycling ball, a cascade of biodegradable confetti, apple juice toast, a chorus of 'Auld Lang Syne' and more!

Throughout the celebration, guests can make conservation reZOOlutions, enjoy craft time, an ice carving demonstration, animal feeds/enrichment, along with the Ice Slide in the Winter Village.

Noon Year's Eve will take place on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is free with Zoo admission.

Gates for Noon Year's Eve will be open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Lights Before Christmas beginning at 3 p.m. and the grounds closing at 9 p.m.