Celebrate America Recycles Day with Habitat for Humanity

Come recycle accepted items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday!

MAUMEE, Ohio — America Recycles Day is Nov. 15, but you can celebrate with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity a day early!

On Nov. 14, you can take any acceptable items that you need recycled to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on 1310 Conant St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Accepted items that can be recycled are:

Latex paint for $1 per gallon

Electronics (free). Computers, printers, servers and personal electronics are accepted. TVs are not accepted.

Styrofoam (free)

Cardboard (free)

Paper shredding (free)

The four-hour event features multiple opportunities for the community to get involved either by recycling, donating or shopping at the store.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell building materials, appliances, new and gently used furniture and home accessories at a fraction of retail price.