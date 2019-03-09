SANDUSKY, Ohio — It's that time of year again when Cedar Point is getting ready for their annual HalloWeekends event.

Labor Day was the park's last day for daily operations and is closed for the rest week.

The Sandusky amusement park plans to reopen this weekend to all guests on Saturday September 7 at 1 p.m.

Cedar Point's Halloween festivities begin next weekend, September 13 and will last until October 27.

During Halloweekends, guests can experience haunted houses and may occasionally run into roaming ghouls and other creatures as it starts to get dark.

Not-so-scary family fun happens earlier in the day.