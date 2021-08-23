Investigators release more details on woman struck by metal object from Cedar Point coaster

ODA's investigation found that an L-shaped bracket from the back of one of the Top Thrill Dragster trains— the size of a man's hand — flew off and hit the woman.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Eight days after a piece of metal flew off of Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster and struck a woman in the head, sending her to the hospital, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) provided an update on the agency's investigation.

On Monday, the woman was identified as a 44-year-old from Swartz Creek, Michigan. She was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

ODA's investigation found that an L-shaped bracket from the back of one of the trains is what flew off and hit the woman. It was described as being the size of an adult man's hand.

"In ODA's inspection, it discovered the train was missing the bracket on the left side of the green train's body. Half of the bolts that attached the bracket to the train's body were still in place," ODA Amusement Ride Safety Division Chief David Miran said. "The track on which the train returns on the finish line, what is called the break bracket area, shows signs of impact and deformation.

The briefing provided no insight into the woman's condition, however, ODA representatives said they have been in contact with her family.

MORE FROM WTOL