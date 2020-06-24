Cedar Point nominated for Best Amusement Park in the country

Steel Vengeance is up for Best Roller Coaster and Hotel Breakers was nominated for Best Amusement Park Hotel. Vote now to put Cedar Point at the top!

SANDUSKY, Ohio — So, we all know that Cedar Point is the best amusement park around.

Now it's time to prove that to the rest of the country with USA Today's 10Best contest.

North America is home to more than 400 amusement parks and attractions, and USA Today is looking for the top one; we think Cedar Point is it!

Not only is Cedar Point up for Best Amusement Park in the contest, Steel Vengeance is in the running for best roller coaster, and Hotel Breakers is one of the nominees for Best Amusement Park Hotel.

At the time of this publication, Cedar Point was in first place in the voting, with Ohio's other amusement park, Kings Island, in third place.

Let's keep America's rockin' roller coast in the top spot by voting once a day until July 20 at noon.