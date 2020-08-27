Cedar Point looking to hire associates for new 'Tricks and Treats Fall Fest' event

The Fall Fest a new event that offers activities, entertainment, games and rides for the entire family, starting on Sept. 12, every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 1.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point's Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is right around the corner and the park is looking for some enthusiastic fans to hire.

Positions are available in food & beverage, ride operations, event attractions, hotel operations, merchandise, games, park services and security, safety. More positions can be found here.

Fall positions start at $9 per hour with a special $2 per hour premium pay incentive. In addition, a $1 per hour bonus will be applied at the end of the associate’s employment agreement, bringing the total added wage increase to $3 per hour worked during Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

Some associate benefites include free meals on Saturdays, gas cards up to $50 for associate carpool drivers, a free crew sweatshirt, free access to the park during time off, in-park discounts, free tickets for family and friends, special associate-only events and more.

For associates 18 years or older who live more than 30 miles from the park will also be offered free housing.