Cedar Point looking to hire associates for new 'Tricks and Treats Fall Fest' event

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point's Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is right around the corner and the park is looking for some enthusiastic fans to hire.
The Fall Fest a new event that offers activities, entertainment, games and rides for the entire family, starting on Sept. 12, every Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 1.
Positions are available in food & beverage, ride operations, event attractions, hotel operations, merchandise, games, park services and security, safety. More positions can be found here.
Fall positions start at $9 per hour with a special $2 per hour premium pay incentive. In addition, a $1 per hour bonus will be applied at the end of the associate’s employment agreement, bringing the total added wage increase to $3 per hour worked during Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.
Some associate benefites include free meals on Saturdays, gas cards up to $50 for associate carpool drivers, a free crew sweatshirt, free access to the park during time off, in-park discounts, free tickets for family and friends, special associate-only events and more.
For associates 18 years or older who live more than 30 miles from the park will also be offered free housing.
Anyone interested in working at Cedar Point, can apply online and learn more about COVID-19 safety protocols for associates here or by texting “FUN” to 97211.