SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is taking safety precautions to the next level.

For the first time ever, Cedar Point has installed metal detectors at one of its rides -- the Steel Vengeance roller coaster -- to ensure all guests are following the loose article policy.

“Metal detection ensures that guests secure all their articles in the designated zippered pouches on the trains,” Cedar Point’s spokesperson Tony Clark tells WKYC.

All guests must pass through these metal detectors before getting on the ride.

While items like cell phones and keys may be secured in the new zippered pouches aboard Steel Vengeance, there are other restrictions that prohibit many other loose articles.

“Waistpacks and loose articles of any kind including purses, backpacks, beverage containers, etc. may not be taken past the entrance, or in line and may not be left on the ride platform,” according to the park’s revised loose article policy for Steel Vengeance.

Last year, Cedar Point had banned all cell phones on Steel Vengeance a few weeks after it opened for its inaugural season. The coaster’s intense nature with record-breaking airtime would frequently send phones flying out of peoples’ pockets.

Cedar Point opens for its 2019 season on Saturday, May 11. The headline attraction this year is the Forbidden Frontier interactive experience, which replaces Dinosaurs Alive!

