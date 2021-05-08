CDC's eviction moratorium not extended to Toledo residents

While the new moratorium does cover counties with "substantial" or "high" levels of coronavirus cases, this does not apply here in Toledo because of a court ruling.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The CDC has issued a new, targeted moratorium on evictions. This covers counties with "substantial" or "high" levels of coronavirus cases.

However, the Vice President and General Counsel for the Toledo Fair Housing Center, George Thomas, said this does not include Toledo.



"6th circuit court of appeals actually determined the CDC moratorium was not legal [and] should not apply," said Thomas.



President and CEO of the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority, Joaquin Cintron Vega says it's important to understand what the challenge really is.

Instead of allowing people's rent and mortgage payments to continue piling up, he said at some point we need to put a stop to the situation.



"The most important consideration is to take a minute to understand where we are, where we want to be and everything we need to do in between," said Vega.

Instead of an eviction moratorium, Vega said there are ways to get help making those payments.

Between funding from the city and the county, money is not the issue. The issue is the process to get the people to access the funding that's available.



Vegas said, "But the city is taking action, the county is taking action to simplify that process to maybe perhaps flex a little bit."

Resources for assistance:

Lucas Metropolitan Housing: https://www.lucasmha.org/

United Way 211: Call 2-1-1 or visit this website to learn more: www.unitedwaytoledo.org/get-help/united-way-2-1-1-support/

The Toledo Fair Housing Center: www.toledofhc.org

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) will assist eligible households for up to 12 months. This includes past due, current and future rent, security deposits and utility payments among other things. Learn more about TLCERAP here: www.toledo.oh.gov/renters

Emergency Mortage Assistance Program (EMAP) This will assist about 150 eligible households with up to six consecutive months of mortgage payments. Learn more about EMAP here: www.toledo.oh.gov/mortgage

Home at Last Helps those who are eligible to receive up to $7,500 toward the purchase of a home and up to $9,500 in target neighborhoods. Learn more about Home at Last here: www.toledo.oh.gov/home-at-last

