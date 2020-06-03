TOLEDO, Ohio — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced changes its guidelines for coronavirus testing Tuesday.

The order comes after Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement expanding testing to everyday Americans with a doctor's order.

Local health systems like ProMedica said they are preparing for any type of outbreak. An official stated the hospital can do testing but all specimens will be sent to the Lucas County Health department, which will transfer the samples to the CDC.

Vice President of Quality and Safety Dr. Brian Kaminski said testing is necessary but not the answer.

"In addition to the usual screening tools we use," he said, "we will also allow the providers the physicians to use clinical judgement on whether or not somebody would require testing or not."

Kaminiski added the test itself isn't precise and if you test positive, it doesn't really change treatment.

"The sensitivity of the test is about 30 to 60 percent," he added, "and so we're missing cases depending on what stage of illness the patient is and whether they test positive or negative."

Officials stress prevention is key to stopping the spread. ProMedica states it does have plans in place for any type of outbreak. But Kaminiski said if you believe you have the common symptoms of fever, shortness of breath, call your doctor first.

"If there is concern that you've either been exposed or that you have the illness," he said, "it's still appropriate to call ahead and there are things that the emergency department would do differently if we knew ahead of time that you were coming in."

