CBD treats for dogs popular during Fourth of July holiday weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — The holiday weekend proved extremely busy for one Toledo business. Toledo Hemp Center was handing out samples of CBD treats for pets that get anxious.

For the last five years, Toledo Hemp Center has been providing area families relief for their pets with anxiety during fireworks.

The very first year, it handed out 47 CBD dog treats. This year that number grew to triple digits.

Owner Kevin Spitler says treats were flying off the shelves and the demand was much more than the staff imagined.

"This year we originally planned on handing out about 400 CBD dog treats. We actually handed out 960 dog treats. We had run out and we made a lot more samples for people to come and pick up," he said.

He says they hand out these samples because he saw first-hand the impact it had on his dog.

"My own experience and how CBD helped her with fireworks showed me that I could help a lot more dogs, inspired by my own," Spitler said.

Not only do the treats calm dogs during fireworks, but also Spitler says people have come back saying it's helped their dog with other issues.

"All of a sudden you're realizing, my dog is jumping on the couch for the first time in a couple years or jumping on the bed, outside playing with a puppy for the first time in a long time. You get the anxiety, but there's so much more they get out of it," Spitler said.

The Toledo Hemp Center plans to continue handing out CBD samples for all the major holidays that involve fireworks.