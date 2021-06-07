Investigators still looking for cause of east Toledo scrapyard fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — The investigation is underway into what sparked a fire at an East Toledo scrap yard.
Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Toledo Shredding around 5 P.M. Tuesday evening.
The final team left the scene around 8 Wednesday morning, about 14 hours later.
The Fire Prevention Bureau is now talking to the owners to figure out how to stop this from happening again.
"They are investigating but it is a junkyard so it is very hard to determine in large pile of scrap what actually started it so finding that out will probably be very difficult at this point," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire & Rescue.
Toledo Fire and Rescue said the scrap yard lost $100,000 worth of materials.
