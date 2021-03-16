Catholic scholar weighs in on Vatican decree

Dr. Charles Reid said the practical ramifications of the Vatican decree are not likely to be significant, but he recognized the emotional toll.

MINNEAPOLIS — On the same day the Vatican issued a decree that bars priests from blessing same-sex unions, a local Catholic scholar says the statement may create emotional hurt but not dramatic change within the Catholic community.

“It does exclude the possibility of the priest pronouncing the formal blessing on such unions. But I think within parishes we may continue – we will continue – to see gay couples actively involved in parishes. There are children being presented for baptism by gay parents all the time, and these things go forward. I don’t think that will change,” said Dr. Charles Reid, Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas.

Reid, who notes his views may not reflect that of his university, says the decree by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and signed by Pope Francis, is based on an interpretation of marriage that chooses to focus on “procreation.” But Reid counters that definition, suggesting an alternative better reflects Catholic teachings.

“It goes down to the question of whether marriage should be perceived on a reproductive model or affectionate model. If the paradigm of marriage, if the premise for marriage is that it facilitates reproduction – that unions that are intrinsically not capable of reproducing do not meet that definition, that threshold definition – that’s one model. But I prefer a different model of marriage, also with good grounding in Catholic teaching. And that’s a model grounded on affection, and grounded on love, self-giving love. I think you shift premises, if that becomes primary, I think the doors open,” Reid explained.

Reid said the practical ramifications of the Vatican decree are not likely to be significant, but he recognized the emotional toll. He also noted that Catholic teachings continue to change, and the debate may still be addressed down the road.