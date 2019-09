TOLEDO, Ohio — Calling all "Seinfeld" fans: Jerry Seinfeld is making the trip to Toledo in December!

The comedian will perform his signature stand-up routine on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., with tickets going on sale Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

Other than the popular sitcom, Seinfeld has two shows on Netflix, "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Tickets are $50, $67.50, $87.50 and $175 and can be purchased at the Stranahan Theater box office, online or by calling 419-381-8851.