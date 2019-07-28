PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The victim of Sunday's drowning at Catawba Island has been identified.

Catawba Island Police say Donald Auxter, 65, of Toledo, died Sunday afternoon.

He died after being recovered in the waters of Lake Erie, according to the Catawba Island Police.

First responders were called around 3 p.m. to a possible drowning involving a 65-year-old man near Gem Beach.

After a 90-minute search, officers were able to find the victim and transport him to a waiting ProMedica helicopter, where an exhaustive resuscitation effort proved unsuccessful.

The incident happened on Catawba Island at Gem Beach.

Other agencies to assist on the scene were the U.S. Coast Guard, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Dive Team, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Sandusky Fire Department Dive Team.