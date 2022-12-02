Medina’s Castle Noel featured in national spotlight as 'TODAY' show visits the Christmas attraction

Castle Noel is a year-round attraction that features countless props and costumes from holiday movies like 'Elf' and 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.'

MEDINA, Ohio — Northeast Ohio was back in the national spotlight Friday morning courtesy of the TODAY show as NBC paid a visit to Castle Noel in Medina.

The coverage came as NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reported on the overwhelming demand for Santas across the country.

“Santa has as much fun here as the folks that visit,” Castle Noel owner Mark Klaus told TODAY. “I took my kids to see Santa at the mall, but a lot of times there’s shopping, parking, stress. Here, people spend two hours having fun, and at the end of that fun they see Santa.”

You can watch the TODAY show visit at Castle Noel below:

Everyone’s looking for Santa during this time — but it might be a little more difficult this year. @JesseKirschNews reports on the overwhelming demand for Santas 🎅 pic.twitter.com/0q5j8I1ZyP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 2, 2022

Castle Noel is a year-round attraction that features iconic props, costumes and set pieces from dozens of holiday movies, including How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Elf, Jingle All The Way, Deck The Halls, Christmas Vacation and many more. The attraction ends with guests visiting Santa Claus himself before going down a giant slide just like Ralphie in A Christmas Story.

Earlier this week, TODAY was also in Cleveland to showcase the sale of A Christmas Story House as NBC talked with owner Brian Jones about the iconic property. You can see that story HERE.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 30, 2022.