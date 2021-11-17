SHOTS FIRED: What tools are in place to help solve crimes in Toledo - and are they working?

Nonprofit CrimeStoppers helps collect anonymous tips on cases in exchange for money. In 2020, it paid out just $7,400 and finished with over $400,000 in the bank.

But does it actually work to solve crime in Toledo?

Police cannot do their jobs without help from the communities they serve. There’s no program more well known in our area for helping than Crime Stoppers. Neighbors can give anonymous tips for a reward.

That's the writing that officials with Crime Stoppers Toledo - including organization President Jim Wiegand - can see on the wall.

“The last couple of years have been out of line and we need to fix that.”

The reward kicks in when information regarding a crime leads to an arrest or indictment. Part of the focus of Crime Stoppers is to team up with the Toledo Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to reduce violent gun crime. Information leading to the arrest or complaint/indictment of anyone who possesses an illegal firearm or is carrying, selling or using firearms illegally could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

But, Crime Stoppers also recognizes that "many people who want to take action are close to the criminal and fear retribution." That's why it encourages anyone with information regarding unsolved crimes to call 24/7, as Crime Stoppers purports to provide a "secure means to get information to the police, making families and communities safer."

In its mission statement, the organization asserts that Crime Stoppers personnel believes that the police should be the first stop for people who know what has happened when a crime takes place.

“Crime Stoppers is a program that was developed in the early 1980s in order to get anonymous tips and pay rewards on various crimes throughout the area," Wiegand said.

But at its core, what is Crime Stoppers?

You’ve probably heard the call for help, even right here on WTOL 11 with reporters urging anyone with knowledge of a case to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

“There may be a little reluctance to be involved with the police department," he added.

But he also believes the tenuous relationship between police and communities across the country is playing a role.

He believes the COVID-19 pandemic was a distraction for people even as violent crime rose here in the Glass City.

“I think it was an anomaly," Wiegand said. "Certainly, it was lower than we’ve paid out in the past. Why? That’s a good question."

But 2020 was different. The group paid out just $7,400 to 14 people and ended the year with over $400,000 in the bank.

In 2019, it paid out $21,000 to tipsters.

Wiegand has been president of the organization since the 1990s and a part of it since it started. The former Toledo policeman and Bowling Green State University police chief says the Crime Stopper program has been highly successful over the years.

But Crime Stoppers is supposed to be a community organization, independent from the police. How do we know this? We tracked down the founder of the program, Greg MacAleese.

“We’re solving a major crime case somewhere in the world every 13 minutes," MacAleese said.

He created the first Crime Stoppers group in Albuquerque as a detective in 1976. Now there are more than 2,000 groups in 28 countries that have solved more than 2 million crimes and paid out $120 million in rewards.

He created the program to be led by the people, business owners, private citizens, parents and more.

Toledo’s program has several law enforcement board members, including the Toledo police chief, Lucas County sheriff and the Lucas County prosecutor.

MacAleese says that’s a red flag.

“It’s very important that the community have ownership of this program," he said, "and it’s not viewed as a law enforcement quote unquote 'program.'”

Toledo has never been affiliated with the national Crime Stoppers USA. But MacAleese says national Crime Stoppers would advise the local group to create an all-civilian board.

President Wiegand said the local group has always run it through TPD.

“I don’t think it’s a conflict," he said. "I don’t, really. I really don’t know why they think that. I mean we’ve been 40 years doing this and we’ve been really successful.”

He admits 2020 was not the best year. Both payouts and calls were down. Wiegand knows people fear retribution for helping police, even though the program keeps them anonymous.