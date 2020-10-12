WATCH: Casey Goodson's mother, family attorneys hold press conference

Casey Goodson Jr.'s family is demanding a thorough investigation and answers after he was shot and killed by a Franklin County deputy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Casey Goodson Jr.'s mother and family attorneys will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The press conference will be aired on 10TV as well as streamed on 10TV.com and the 10TV Facebook page.

Goodson was shot and killed on Dec. 4 by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. The FBI has also joined the investigation to help determine if any federal civil rights laws were violated.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said Goodson died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Meade was part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday the task force was wrapping up an operation when Goodson drove by and waved a gun at deputies.

Columbus police said Meade was investigating when there were "reports of a verbal exchange" and Meade fired at Goodson.

A gun was recovered from Goodson and he had a concealed carry permit, according to Columbus police.

"Casey was very careful with his guns. Casey would never ride by waving his gun at anybody let alone a police officer," Goodson's mother Tamala Payne said in an interview with CBS News.

Payne posted on Facebook that Goodson was shot three times in the back while he was walking into his home carrying food.

"He got out of his vehicle and was walking into his home to sit down and eat his sandwich and give his grandmother and his brother their food," she told CBS News.

Police said there is no body camera video of the shooting because members of the task force from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are not issued body cameras.