Carty Finkbeiner releases list of preferred Toledo City Council candidates

Finkbeiner is considering another run for mayor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Carty Finkbeiner released a list of preferred Toledo City Council candidates Wednesday as he continues to mull a decision to run for mayor again.

Finkbeiner's list includes:

Alfonso Narvaez

George Sarantou

Jim Hill

Harvey Savage

Jodi Carroll

Earlier this week, Finkbeiner said he is considering another run for mayor. An official decision is expected Thursday or Friday of this week.

Finkbeiner was first elected mayor in 1993 and served two terms. Term limits prohibited him from running three consecutive election cycles.