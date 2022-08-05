Cars block traffic doing stunts Saturday night

Unknown people were doing "donuts" at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, stopping traffic and causing a circle of fire in the road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Vehicles were seen and heard doing "donuts" and driving recklessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds in South Toledo. Spectators crowded the area while recording videos that were then posted to social media.

A viewer who does security nearby captured video of a car on the street revving their engines and racing, causing clouds of smoke to fill the air.

By now, the viewer's video has more than a thousand Facebook shares.

At one point, a ring of fire broke out in the middle of the intersection.

Other videos that were streamed live on Facebook that night show a similar scene of cars doing 'donuts' at three other Toledo intersections - Alexis and Telegraph, Sylvania and Jackman, Secor and Central.

WTOL 11 reached out to the city to see if they're aware of this situation and if so, how they're handling it.

This is a developing story.