TOLEDO, Ohio — The second annual Toledo Public School's Career Connect Expo is about connecting students, their parents and the community with a number of career options.

This expo is a chance to get students exposed to career tech programs and other work fields, so they have an idea of what they would like to do once they graduate from high school.

Kids as young as 7th and 8th graders were able to spend time at each table to possibly choose the direction they want to go before even starting high school.

"One of the biggest things that you'll find kids not knowing is what they want to do with their life," TPS Superintendent, Dr. Romules Durant, said. "What we did is take a special mission and get kids talking about it in elementary, deciding on it in middle school, and then actually setting themselves up going right in the early stages of high school. That's why we get them."

There was something for each grade level with over 60 industry partners to help students succeed after high school.

Durant says all the students have learned are which things they do and don't like. This way students can align their interests with careers they could be passionate about.

A full schedule of the expo is available here.

