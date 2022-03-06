Cardinal Stritch HS cancels Sunday's musical performance after student injured on Saturday

Sunday's matinee of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Owens Community College was canceled as the school focused on the injured student and community.

OREGON, Ohio — Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon is asking for prayers after a student suffered an accident during their high school musical production.

The incident happened during Saturday’s performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Owens Community College Center for the Fine Arts.

The condition of the student is unknown.

On Sunday morning the school announced they had made the decision to cancel Sunday afternoon’s performance.

Forty students in grades 5 through 12 were in the cast and crew of the musical.

Dear Cardinal Family, As an undeniably Catholic school, our community believes in the power of prayer. We need your... Posted by Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy on Sunday, March 6, 2022