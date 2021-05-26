Mother, child lucky to be alive after someone shot at their car in south Toledo

The woman is from Findlay and just bought a home in Toledo that she hasn't even moved into yet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A mother and child are lucky to be alive after someone shot at their car while they were driving in south Toledo late Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police got a call that someone had been shot at the McDonald's on Broadway and South.

Police found 36-year-old Emilou Owens and her small child outside of the car when they arrived at the scene.

The woman had blood on her from getting cut by shattered glass after someone shot out her driver's side window and tire. She was treated at the scene. The child was not hurt, but was physically shaken up.

Police say the actual shooting happened in the 200 block of Western Ave. as the woman was driving. She drove to the McDonald's a few blocks away to get help.

Police say the car was hit by several rounds of gunfire.