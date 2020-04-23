FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fulton County that left a 16-year-old dead on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of County Road 1 and US 20 in Amboy Township at 3:40 p.m.

According to OSHP, a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by a juvenile, was headed southbound on County Road 1, while a semi driven by Terrance Carter, 48, of Detroit was headed eastbound on US 20.

The juvenile failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck on the passenger's side by Carter's semi. The vehicle was pushed off the right side of the roadway.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old was in the right front passenger's seat was air lifted to Toledo Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported the hospital by ground ambulance. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Carter was reportedly not injured in the crash.

A press release stated that everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was determined to not be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, and no charges have been filed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire and EMS, Life Flight, and Jerry’s towing.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

