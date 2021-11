The call came in around 9 p.m.

Toledo Police responded to a 3 vehicle crash on the 1500 block of Starr Avenue in east Toledo on Saturday evening.

Police say one of the vehicles made contact with the back of a parked semi, which lead to that vehicle being overturned on its side.

Another car involved in the crash sustained damage.

Police don't believe alcohol contributed to the crash and they confirm no one was taken to the hospital.