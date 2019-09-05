TOLEDO, Ohio — A car was split into two different pieces after a serious crash in south Toledo.

The crash happened on Glendale Avenue in front of the Walmart there.

One half of the car was wrapped around a tree when crews arrived on scene.

Two men were in the car at the time of the crash.

One person was ejected from the car while the other walked away from the scene.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police are on the scene investigating how the crash might have happened.

Eastbound Glendale in front of Walmart is closed due to the crash.

Drivers can use Detroit or Byrne to avoid the area.