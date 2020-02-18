Car reported stolen in 1993 found in the Maumee River in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Construction crews in Defiance pulled a 1983 vehicle that was reported stolen almost 27 years ago from the Maumee River Tuesday morning in Defiance.

Great Lakes Construction reported that crews pulled the car while removing a stone that was no longer needed.

The car still had a license plate attached, VRV814, and it was reported stolen out of Defiance on March 15, 1993.

Police say the owner information for this car is no longer available due to upgrades in report writing systems, but the vehicle was identified as a 1983 Buick Century Custom.

If you have any information that could lead police to the owner, you are asked to contact Sgt. Dave Richards from the Defiance Police Department at 419 784 5050.

