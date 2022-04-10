'It's too little, way too late': Car owners upset with Kia's response to TikTok challenge thefts

Police say there's been about 600 thefts and attempted thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Grand Rapids since May 1. The automakers are now offering a fix.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since May 1, there have been 600 thefts and attempted thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Grand Rapids. The automakers are now stepping in to help car owners keep their vehicles safe. Some say it's too little, too late.

"It was a huge burden. Like I said, financially, physically, mentally," Sam Hoogterp of Middleville says.

It's been nearly five months since her Kia Sportage was stolen twice in 24 hours. She was targeted by the Kia Boyz, a group of young adults and teens who participate in a car theft challenge on TikTok.

The first time, her car was stolen was from the parking lot at Woodland Mall. When the car was recovered from a crime scene in Grand Rapids and taken to the shop, it was stolen from the lot there, too.

"[The shop] didn't even realize it was missing for that whole week," Hoogterp says. "The kids that stole it that time drove 960 miles on it. They trashed it, I mean, smoked in it. They just ruined the car."

It took months to get repaired, and then she sold it. Hoogterp says she quit her job on 28th Street Southeast because of what happened.

"If you drive it anywhere, you're just gonna wonder if it's gonna be there when you get out," she says. "I always thought it was like a safe area. I would go up to 28th Street and not even think twice before. And now if I go up there, I'm looking over my shoulder and watching around me and it's not really as safe as you think it was."

"I chose not to get it back, just let the bank take it," John Oyston of Kentwood says.

He made the same decision after nearly the same thing happened to him back in May. His car was stolen from his apartment building's parking lot in the middle of the night.

"One o'clock in the morning, the police were knocking on my door, asked me if I had a black Kia Optima," Oyston says. "I told them 'Yes,' and they let me know stolen, and it was used in crime in downtown Grand Rapids."

Some older model Kias and Hyundais are being targeted because they don't come with an engine immobilizer, making them easier to steal.

A spokesperson with Kia America issued a statement:

"Kia America remains concerned about the increase in auto thefts of a subset of Kia vehicles. It is unfortunate that criminals are using social media to target vehicles without engine immobilizers in a coordinated effort. All of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

While no car can be made theft-proof, criminals are seeking vehicles solely equipped with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition system. The majority of Kia vehicles in the United States are equipped with a key fob and “push-button-to-start” system, making them more difficult to steal. All 2022 Kia models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the model year or as a running change.

Kia America is working to provide steering wheel lock devices at no cost to law enforcement in affected areas to deter vandalism and theft. That effort will continue in close coordination with local police departments for distribution to concerned owners of Kia vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer.

Kia customers with questions regarding their specific vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance center directly at 1-800-333-4542(4Kia)."

"This is too little, way too late," Seth Henderson of Grand Rapids says.

He and his wife both had their Kias stolen this summer, and they both just got their cars back from the shop in the last two weeks.

"They were inundated with work and they couldn't get parts because everybody else needed parts," Henderson says. "It's just that many vehicles getting stolen. There's not enough supply for the demand."

Hoogterp, Oyston and Henderson agree that Kia has not done enough to help them.

"It's been frustrating to say the least. I mean, I paid my car note for four months for a vehicle that I didn't have. And there was no like, 'We're sorry. Let us help or compensate you,'" Henderson says. "There was nothing like that, which is kind of disappointing. We really like our cars, but we may not go back to Kia next time around."

A spokesperson with Hyundai has also released a statement:

"We remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign. Currently, Hyundai provides steering wheel locks, as available, to law enforcement agencies in impacted areas. In addition, Hyundai will provide two other options for owners of these earlier model year vehicles targeted by thieves.

Hyundai has released a glass break sensor security kit that targets the method of entry used by thieves to break into these vehicles. These kits are available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. The MSRP for the kit is $170, and the estimated cost for installation may vary by location. Hyundai is also developing a software update to further secure these targeted vehicles. We anticipate that this software update will become available for certain vehicles in the first half of 2023, with updates for other vehicles following thereafter.

Please note that all Hyundai vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Some earlier models, without a push-button ignition, do not have engine immobilizers. In November 2021, engine immobilizers became standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced.

Customers who have questions can contact the Hyundai Customer Care Center at 800-633-5151."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.