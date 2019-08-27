Desperation and shock washed over a local mother of seven Sunday night when she found out her car was stolen. After making a call to the public for help Tuesday, she finally got good news.

Her car was found.

Nicole Ruch said she needed the car back, otherwise she would've been in big trouble on multiple fronts.

Ruch delivers pizzas for a living. She said she can drive 150 miles all around town every night, but it's all worth it to take care of her kids.

However, that job is a whole lot harder now.

"My car is my life," she said. "It's everything. Doctor's appointments, the grocery store, school, work."

After working late and bringing her kids home from grandma's Sunday, she decided to call it a night.

"I was exhausted," Ruch said. "I just sat down and fell asleep. About 45 minutes later I woke up, realized I had left my purse in my car, went outside to get my purse, and my whole car was gone."

WTOL

Ruch said she kept a spare car key inside her purse, which is what the thieves ultimately used in their getaway.

She has a surveillance camera on the front of her house, but adding insult to injury, it wasn't on at the time.

Without the Kia, she was trying to figure out how to get by. But with kids who need rides and pizza delivery shifts being given up, Ruch was asking for the community's help.

"I have to keep my job," Ruch said with tears in her eyes. "I have a lot of bills to pay. Lot of kids to support. I'm a single mom. I do this all on my own. I just really wish they would bring my car back to me."

Ruch said she doesn't know in what condition the car is in, but that she is grateful to have it back.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Fremont police in search of man with history of violence

TPD searching for suspect in downtown bank robbery

Police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect