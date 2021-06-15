Car crashes into east Toledo pond, no one found inside

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A car went into Hecklinger Pond in east Toledo Tuesday, Toledo Fire and Rescue crews said.

The department's dive team went into the water and found there was no one in the car that was submerged. According to crews on scene, there was no license plate on the vehicle.

Currently, the fire department has not confirmed how the car got into the pond. TFRD is working with a towing company to get the vehicle out of the water.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.