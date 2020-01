TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a car hit an ATV at Avondale Avenue and Turner Avenue in west Toledo Tuesday afternoon.

The ATV rider was put on a stretcher, although they did not suffer from life-threatening injuries.

WTOL has crews on the scene. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

