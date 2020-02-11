1 injured after car goes airborne, crashes into home on Woodville Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a house on Woodville Rd. Saturday night.
According to a police report, at around 9 p.m. the driver, Corey Hill, lost control inbound at Woodville and Varland. Hill swerved off the roadway, went airborne and careened into the side of a house on the 1200 block of Woodville.
Hill was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. No one inside the home was injured.
A traffic investigator arrived on scene to handle the incident. However, at this time, it is not clear what caused the crash.
Currently, there is no word on Hill's condition.
