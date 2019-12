TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews are the scene of a car crash in east Toledo Monday morning.

The crash is happened on Main and 2nd around 8:10 a.m.

Police say the woman lost control of the car and hit a light pole.

Toledo Fire got the woman out of the car and she was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The only power affected in the area is the light pole that was hit; Toledo Edison is working to fix the light pole.