Car donation supports Once is Enough Corporation in its effort of helping domestic violence victims

Princess Buchanon, the founder, says she almost had to pause her efforts because of expensive car repairs.

A domestic violence survivor is getting her largest donation ever in an effort to help other victims who are trying to get out of a bad situation.

On Wednesday, Princess Buchanon was gifted a car for her domestic violence support nonprofit, Once is Enough Corporation, in Toledo.

"We try our best to educate women. I am a survivor of domestic violence, and I been in the midst of that for a while in my past. And what better person to reach out to the families that are affected than someone that's been through it?" said Buchanon.

She was initially using her personal car to do the work she needed, like helping victims with groceries, support and removing them from abusive situations.

But she recently ran into car repairs she couldn't afford.

"We put a lot of money into it, so we were like, you know, at this point and time we don't really have that money. I thought I was gonna have to give my car up and not really put my time and effort into the nonprofit," said Buchanon.

In fear of having to take a pause from work, she decided to ask for help.

That meant many calls to dealerships, hearing lots of no's, and feeling almost ready to give up.

That is until finally, Byrider on 5941 West Central Avenue in Toledo said yes.

"We have an incredible privilege and honor to be able to deliver a vehicle to a nonprofit organization that deals specifically with domestic violence in our community. And Princess here is a wonderful person," said Christopher Lancaster, the general manager at Byrider.

"We are believing that we are gonna get stronger and better. And continue to thrive in Toledo," added Buchanon.

The donation is encouraging and empowering victims of domestic violence. The nonprofit is a registered 501 (c)(3) and survives solely on donations.

Princess says her next move is to find a safe haven where victims can stay.

You can donate to Once is Enough Corporation by mailing it to the business address which is 3550 Executive Parkway Suite 7 P.O.BOX 170 Toledo, OH 43606. You can also call the organization at 567-694-1865.