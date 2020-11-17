Driver takes off on foot after car crashes into west Toledo apartment

A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a west Toledo apartment early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Sylvania and Woodley.

According to police, the driver was headed down Woodley and failed to stop at Sylvania, subsequently crashing into an electric box and hitting the porch of River Birch Village apartments.

The driver took off on foot. A passenger was transported to the hospital. However, at this time, their condition is unknown. No other injuries have been reported.