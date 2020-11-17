x
Driver takes off on foot after car crashes into west Toledo apartment

A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Credit: Joe Cromer
A car crashed into a west Toledo apartment on Woodley and Sylvania in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. at Sylvania and Woodley. 

According to police, the driver was headed down Woodley and failed to stop at Sylvania, subsequently crashing into an electric box and hitting the porch of River Birch Village apartments. 

The driver took off on foot. A passenger was transported to the hospital. However, at this time, their condition is unknown. No other injuries have been reported.

Credit: Joe Cromer
A porch was destroyed at River Birch Village Apartments after a car crashed into an electrical box before hitting the apartment on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated.

