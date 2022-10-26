Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

Toledo Police claim the driver of the car drove off the roadway, striking a tree and then a pole.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A nasty car crash sent one man to the hospital overnight.

The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo.

Toledo Police claim the driver of the car drove off the roadway, striking a tree and then a pole. The front of the car then caught on fire.

The driver was transported to a hospital by life squad with serious injuries.

Some neighbors lost power for a short period. Toledo Edison was called out to repair the down wires.

