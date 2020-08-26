Car crashes into north Toledo storage building

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out and the building sustained major damage due to the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a north Toledo storage building early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the 1200 block of E. Alexis Rd. around 3:15 a.m.

Police say the woman was driving a Dodge Caliber when it went off the roadway and through a fence before crashing into the storage building at "Stop N Stor."

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out and the building sustained major damage due to the crash.