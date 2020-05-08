x
Car crashes into north Toledo home

Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and fire crews were on the scene of a car that crashed into a house in North Toledo early Wednesday morning.

A car chase ends with a car slamming into a North Toledo porch. Ariyl Onstott shows you this hit and run:

The crash happened at a home on Hudson near Maple around 5 a.m.

A neighbor shared surveillance video with WTOL. 

A white SUV slammed into a red Chevy truck before ricocheting into a house, the impact causing the porch to nearly buckle.

Firefighters had to shore up the porch before the car could be towed.

The neighbor says a man and a woman got out of the car that crashed into the home.

Police are now looking for the driver of the white SUV.