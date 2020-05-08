Car crashes into north Toledo home

A white SUV slammed into a red Chevy truck before ricocheting into a house, the impact causing the porch to nearly buckle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and fire crews were on the scene of a car that crashed into a house in North Toledo early Wednesday morning.

A car chase ends with a car slamming into a North Toledo porch. Ariyl Onstott shows you this hit and run: Posted by WTOL NEWS 11 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The crash happened at a home on Hudson near Maple around 5 a.m.

A neighbor shared surveillance video with WTOL.

#Update It looks like this red truck was hit before the driver went crashing into a home early this morning. @ariylonstott is working to find out what lead up to this crash. @WTOL11Toledo #FirstAlertTraffic https://t.co/s65haRM8Zx pic.twitter.com/tXOnHtpsFI — Steven Jackson (@SteveJayTraffic) August 5, 2020

Firefighters had to shore up the porch before the car could be towed.

The neighbor says a man and a woman got out of the car that crashed into the home.