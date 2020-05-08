Car crashes into north Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and fire crews were on the scene of a car that crashed into a house in North Toledo early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at a home on Hudson near Maple around 5 a.m.
A neighbor shared surveillance video with WTOL.
A white SUV slammed into a red Chevy truck before ricocheting into a house, the impact causing the porch to nearly buckle.
Firefighters had to shore up the porch before the car could be towed.
The neighbor says a man and a woman got out of the car that crashed into the home.
Police are now looking for the driver of the white SUV.