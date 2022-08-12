Man hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole in west Toledo early Thursday

Debris from the crash was scattered in a nearby parking lot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday that resulted in a hospitalization.

Crews arrived at the intersection of north Reynolds Road and Dorr Street shortly after midnight and located a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. TFRD said the vehicle had been traveling at high speeds before colliding with the pole, trapping the driver inside.

Rescuers were able to extricate the man from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital for severe injuries.

A man who witnessed the crash from a nearby gas station described the incident.

"I was actually just stepping out of my passenger door here, started hearing a car speeding up on Reynolds over here and then immediately after that we heard the impact," he said. "It sounded like a bomb going off, legit. We felt it in our car".

Debris from the accident was scattered throughout the gas station parking lot.

Authorities called an accident investigator to the scene, as well as Toledo Edison for repairs to the pole.

