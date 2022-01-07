Car crashes into Navarre Avenue day care Friday morning; no injuries

The crash happened at the Creative Learning Center just after 6 a.m. on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed into the Creative Learning Center, a day care on Navarre Avenue, according to the Oregon Police Department.

There were no injuries and the day care was closed at the time of the crash with no one inside, the Oregon Assistant Chief of Police Ryan Spangler said.

The car had a mechanical issue that caused the driver to crash into the building's facade, Spangler said.

According to Spangler, the driver said she pulled into the parking lot but was unable to stop her vehicle and drove into the building. The driver has been medically cleared.

Day care has been canceled for the day following the crash and parents of children who attend have been notified, Spangler said.

An inspector will be on the scene to examine the building's structural integrity.

Spangler said the damage to the building is primarily in the front entrance.

Police originally received the call as a burglary alarm, and it was upgraded to "a car inside the building" while they en route, Spangler said.

Oregon police also requested the Oregon Fire Department's presence at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more.

