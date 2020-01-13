MAUMEE, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a bad accident in Maumee on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of W. Dussel Dr. and Arrowhead Rd.

Police say they believe a car was going the wrong way on Dussel when it collided with a semi.

Crews had to take the driver's side door off the car in order to extract the driver.

Maumee Police, Maumee Fire and Lucas County EMS responded to the accident.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

Stay with WTOL 11 News for more information as it becomes available.

