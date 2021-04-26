Car chase results in accident at Hill and Richards

Suspect is charged for failure to comply, tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An April 24 car chase starting at the intersection of Hill and Torrington ended in an accident.

According to Toledo Police Department, 22-year-old driver Tony Johnson refused to stop and sped off from the intersection.

During the pursuit, the driver threw out a firearm near 210 Richards. Johnson continued to flee before striking a utility pole at the intersection of Hill and Richards.

The firearm was recovered and the driver was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries or accidents were reported as a result of this incident.