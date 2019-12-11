PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The first snowstorm of the season created a tricky commute for drivers across the Toledo metro area Tuesday morning. Road conditions were to blame for many car accidents.

Some auto shops like the Wreck Center in Perrysburg had an increase in business after the storm.

The first snow of the season came and left its mark on the cars of some. The Wreck Shop said it has already seen over 30 vehicles. Most cars suffered low impact damage to suspensions, bumpers and dents.

The Wreck Center typically serves about 60 to 70 cars a week. But director of operations Al McGaharan said that number goes up during and after a snowstorm.

"It's been crazy today," he said. "The phone's been non-stop ringing. Customers been non-stop coming in, same as the tow trucks coming in here from the insurance companies and the accident scenes."

"Yes it's been great for business, however we don't like to see accidents happen on the highways and stuff."

McGaharan said many of the accidents are the result of slipping and sliding on the roadways. He says this type of damage is a reminder for drivers to take it slow on the roads when it snows.

