Multiple properties at Canyon Cove apartments struggling with rodents, resident says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks ago, WTOL 11 reported on carbon monoxide leaks at Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo.

Now, a resident said she's been in multiple Canyon Cove properties overrun with mice.

For almost a year now, resident Tatiana White has been dealing with uninvited guests that chew candles, leave holes in her walls and defecate on her children's blankets.

"My fiancé collected about 15 mice on her own," White said. "The landlord came out and pulled the stove out and there were about five mice underneath the stove on traps that we bought."

She said the problems began in November of 2021 when she moved into one of Canyon Cove's villas on Firestone Drive.

At first, she only saw signs of mice. But soon, rodents were seen more and more frequently. Then, White and her family started getting sick.

"The air got thick," White said. "Me and my son have asthma, we had multiple trips to the hospital. Through all of this we learned that my fiance is terribly allergic to mice urine."

White submitted multiple requests for an exterminator to Canyon Cove management. She said she was ignored for eight months until May of 2022.

"They sent Orkin (a Toledo pest control service) and they set down paper traps and the mice would run right through the paper traps," White said.

With the mice still running rampant, White and her family took a trip to Maryland for a month just to breathe in some fresh air and have some peace. When she returned, she knew she couldn't put her family back in that villa.

"I told them that I was going to get a lawyer. I wrote a long email letting them know, and then they decided to move me into a new unit," White said.

Ideally, moving to a new unit would leave the rodent problems behind. But, that was not the case.

"There's a mouse here now. And I don't know how many mice are here," White said.

In fact, one interrupted her interview with WTOL 11.

The mouse was captured on camera, but was not seen for the rest of the night.

Canyon Cove management issued a statement, which can be read in full below.

"Providing great customer service is our priority. Should a resident have any concerns or issues they can contact Canyon Cove management and be confident their service request will be handled appropriately and immediately.