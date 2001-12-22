'Somebody out there today knows who this young man was, and we need the help of the public to be able to identify him.'

CANTON, Ohio — Do you know this man?

Authorities in Stark County have unveiled a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found in Canton back in December of 2001.

Their hope is that somebody may recognize the man and come forward with more information.

“This young man, somebody loved him," said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost during a press conference Thursday morning. "Somebody out there today knows who this young man was, and we need the help of the public to be able to identify him. Everybody deserves to be known. We need help."

Yost added that it's time to bring closure to this case.

“He was found just a couple of months after the Twin Towers were struck on 9/11," he said. "If you think back how long ago that seems, that’s how long this person has been waiting to be identified. Somebody somewhere knows him. People loved him."

BCI Criminal Intelligence Analyst Samantha Molnar was the person who created the forensic facial reconstruction sculpture.

FACTS OF THE CASE

Where the remains were found: 2931 Trump Avenue SE in Canton

When the remains were found: Dec. 22, 2001

What is known about the unidentified person:

Race: Black

Age: Estimated between 21-44 years old

Height: 5'4" to 6'

Weight: Unknown

How he died: The coroner said it was most likely due to a gunshot wound

