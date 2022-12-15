Northeast Ohio Correctional Center correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes and smuggling contraband

Terry Terrigno received over $8,650 in bribery payments.

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) correctional officer has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in return for supplying contraband.

30-year-old Terry Terrigno of Canfield pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Between Feb. 2017 and July 2019, Terrigno held a post-office box where he would receive tobacco, marijuana, and Suboxone from "the associates of inmates entrusted to his care."

According to court documents, Terrigno would bring the contraband into NEOCC and give it to the inmates he was caring for.

Over the course of time, Terrigno received over $8,650 in bribery payments, which were made electronically via a mobile phone app.

Terrigno's case was investigated by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and the Cleveland FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Seabury Gould is prosecuting the case.

