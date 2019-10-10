TOLEDO, Ohio — Halloween candy is sweet, but a scary fact is that those wrappers are not recyclable in curbside containers or drop-off locations. To divert candy wrappers from local landfills and keep them from becoming litter, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is kicking off an initiative to collect them.

In partnership with the Board of Lucas County Commissioners, the city of Toledo, and Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful will collect the wrappers this Halloween season. Once collected, the wrappers will go to Terracycle, a company that specializes in recycling hard to recycle items.

Candy Wrapper Recycling Boxes are available from the agency and can be requested for specific events, like a neighborhood trick or treat or a trunk or treat event. Drop -off locations will be listed on the Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful website and social media, and should stay on location until at least Nov. 15, which is America Recycles Day.

