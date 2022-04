It will be held at Latins United on April 14 at 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of Deidra Lizcano will be holding a candlelight vigil in her honor Thursday night.

It is taking place at Latins United on 706 S St. Clair St. at 8 p.m.

The Perrysburg Township woman was found dead Monday night after being reported missing last week.

An official cause of her death hasn't been released yet.