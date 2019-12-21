TOLEDO, Ohio — A family came together Friday night to remember a man gunned down in his South Toledo driveway.

A candle light vigil marked the five-year anniversary death of Isaac "Ike" King Jr.

On December 20, 2014, King was coming home from a holiday party when he was shot five times in the back in front of his Danberry Street home.

His siblings and children have held a candlelight vigil every year since his death.

"Just looking for justice and somebody to step forward," King's son Andre Autman said, "anybody have answers to a senseless crime."

Much of the family said it is still haunted by memories of that night.

"Most of us arrived there, so most of us are living with the tragedy of seeing our brother," King's sister Siti Chambers said, "and his father, seeing him actually on the ground, so we just support each other."

King's wife and her side of the family were pegged as suspects early on by Toledo police but were never charged.

"It's a possibility that her family was involved," Chambers added. "We feel like they know more than what they let on to the police."

"Over the five years, it's just like, when I been thinking about it, it's real easy," Autman said, "like ain't nobody else would've did nothing like that."

While detectives have told the family the trail is cold, like the candles, they are keeping the flame of hope burning until they find justice.

"He was a cool guy," Chambers said. "He was loving. He was a family guy. He was a brother. he was a father. He was an uncle and we just want justice for him."

If anyone has any information, the family is asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

